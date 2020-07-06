Man dies in lodging in suspected case of sexcapade gone wrong – VIDEO

A man was found dead on Sunday in a lodging in Narok town in what police suspect was a suspected sexcapade gone wrong.

Edmond Parseen, 32, reportedly checked into the lodging at around 6pm on Saturday and was later joined by an unidentified woman, who later reported the man’s death at around 6am on Sunday.

Police said her report indicated that the man died in the room after developing breathing complications and started sweating profusely.

Inside the room, the police found unused condoms, alcoholic and energy drinks.

Narok North OCPD Fredrick Shiundu said they are awaiting the results a postmortem result which will reveal the cause of the man’s death.

“According to the woman, the man developed complications at around 8pm. She says she tried to make calls for help after calling the night guards but her efforts were in vain,” the police boss said.

But he said the deceased could have died as a result of alcoholic and energy drinks that he took.

“We found some liquor, a half-full bottle of Coca-Cola and an energy drink, which he had taken. There was no evidence of a struggle in the room,” he said.

The police said the woman is being held in custody as they investigate the matter while the body of the deceased was taken to Rosewood Mortuary in Rongo town.