Man dies after complaining of chest pains during sex





A 60-year-old man died while engaging in sexual intercourse with a female friend in Mombasa County in the weekend.

Police officers in Changamwe, Mombasa County have since launched an investigation after it was reported that the businessman died after complaining of chest pains.

According to a report filed at the Changamwe Police Station, the Mtwapa-based businessman identified as Stephen Kariuki was having sexual relations with a woman named Esther Karimi in Chaani area on January 16 when he started complaining of chest pains.

Kariuki was then rushed to the Bomu Hospital in Changamwe where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the woman, the two had been dating for a year and he often visited her for a ‘good time’ but always returned to his family in Mtwapa.

“My friend came to my house at around 2pm, he first went straight to the bathroom for a short call and then asked me to go to the bedroom. Suddenly, he fainted in the process of making love,” the mother of one said.

After he fainted, Karimi said she notified neighbours who quickly rushed him to the hospital in a Tuk Tuk taxi.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.