Man detained for ‘accidentally’ killing wife with hammer

A Kiambu court has allowed the police to detain a man for 14 days on suspicion that he murdered his wife during a heated argument in Juja Sub-county of Kiambu County.

Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi allowed officers to detain Michael Mburu Mwaura at Juja police station Tuesday as per the request of the investigating officers.

In his application number 435/2019 Police Constable Cornelius Aruasa attached to the DCI office in Juja requested for the 14 days to carry further investigations into the killing, saying the accused was a flight risk and that he might also interfere with investigations if set free.

According to Aruasa, police intend to conduct postmortem to ascertain the real cause of death of Catherine Nyambura.

The court also intends to conduct mental assessment on the accused to enable the investigating officers conduct a psychiatric examination on the suspect prior to charging him with murder.

MOSTLY NEIGHBOURS

Mr Aruasa also intends to record statements from crucial witness in Darasha area in Juja sub-county who are mostly neighbours to the couple in question.

He also intends to compile police file and forward it to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for perusal and advice.

When given an opportunity to defend himself, Mr Mwaura told the court that he accidentally killed the wife with no malicious motive whatsoever.

The court heard that the subject arrived in his house within Darasha area. There arose a heated argument with his wife over undisclosed matter which led to a fist fight.

In the course of the ensuing melee, the suspect is said to have taken a hammer and hit his wife twice on the head, where she instantly succumbed to the injuries leading to her passing on.

The investigation officer also told the court that the suspect surrendered himself at Juja police station where he reported the crime he claims to have committed accidentally.

Aruasa also added that police found the body of the late Nyambura lying lifelessly on a bed and they immediately transferred it to Thika Level 5 Hospital mortuary for post mortem, which was yet to be conducted.

The case will be mentioned on October 4, 2019.