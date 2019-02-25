Man commits suicide after killing wife in brutal knife attack





A 25 year-old- man killed his wife and later committed suicide at Kitoben village in Keringet, Nakuru over domestic row.

Benard Kipkemoi Maritim committed the heinous act on Saturday night.

Confirming the incident, local assistant chief Peter Lang’at said the deceased was a secondary school teacher at a local school.

“The man used a kitchen knife to cut his wife’s neck inside their bedroom before hanging himself using a string,” said Mr Lang’at.

VISITED PARENTS

Mr Lang’at said the man worked as a security guard in Nakuru and was unhappy after he discovered that his wife had visited her parents who live in a neighbouring village of Tachasis.

The woman’s body was found in a pool of blood by neighbours while that of the man was found dangling from the roof.

A resident who did not want to go on record, said the deceased was a teacher who was loved by her fellow teachers and students.

The couple leaves behind a two-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The bodies were moved to Molo Sub-County mortuary.

SEEK COUNSELLING

The administrator urged couples to share their grievances with friends or seek counselling in order to avert such incidents.

“Parents need to talk to their children in order to establish such problems,” said Mr Lang’at.

He said such incidents have become common in the area.

The incident comes only two weeks after a 30 year-old man brutally killed his father over a Sh100 dispute at Kalyet village in Elburgon,Nakuru County.

Mr Wilson Yegon,65, died on the spot after his son Eric Kibiwott hit him on the head with an axe.