Man charged with sodomising 17-year-old boy

A middle aged man was today released on a Sh200,000 bond by a Chuka court after pleading not guilty to sodomising 17-year old boy.

Joseph Mwandiki Kanampiu was arraigned before Chuka Senior Resident Magistrate Njoki Kahara charged with sodomy contrary to Section 162 of the Kenyan Penal Code.

The court heard that Kanampiu from Mutino location, Igambang’ombe Sub County in Tharaka Nithi County committed the felony on a minor at his Kajiampau village on the night of December 26, 2019.

The court further heard that police officers who were alerted about the incident by members of the public swung into action and arrested him immediately.

SIMILAR AMOUNT

Mwandiki pleaded not guilty and was released on Sh200,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on January 13, 2020.

In the same court, a man was released on bond after pleading not guilty to defiling a 17-year-old girl.

Dennis Muteti Mutwiri appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Njoki Kahara charged with defiling an underage girl contrary to the Sexual Offences Act No.3 of 2006.

The court heard that Mutwiri committed the offence on the night of December 25, 2019 at Kirumi Location, Maara Sub county, Tharaka Nithi county.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a bond Sh150,000 with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of 100,000.

The case will be mentioned on January 14, 2020.