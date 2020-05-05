Man charged with raping his wife’s 72-year-old grandmother

A youthful man was on Monday charged with raping his wife’s 72-year-old grandmother.

The accused by the name Kanyi was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts over the offence that he reportedly committed on April 22, 2020 within West Park Area in Ruai, Nairobi.

INDECENT ACT

Kanyi, who is also facing alternative charge of indecent act with an adult contrary to Section 11 [A] of the Sexual Offences Act, denied both charges.

In the indecent act charge, he is accused of intentionally touching the granny’s private parts.

The accused was arrested by members of public on Friday last week at about 5pm and handed over to the police on suspicion of committing the offence.

The victim, claimed during investigations, that she was asleep and it was raining when at about midnight she was awoken by noise on her door.

ARMED ASSAILANT

She then saw someone getting in while armed with a panga. The assailant grabbed her by the neck and ordered her to do as he told her.

She claimed that after the ordeal, the person told her they are eight attackers and each will separately come to her on different days.

Kanyi was represented by lawyer Kimani Wakimaa who sought lenient bond terms for him.

Senior Resident Magistrate Jackie Kibosia released Kanyi on a Sh 300,000 bond. The hearing of the case will start on July 2.