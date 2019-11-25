Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Man charged with indecent act after allegedly kissing 7-year-old girl’s genitals

By Joseph Ndunda November 25th, 2019 1 min read

A 27-year-old man is facing charges of committing an indecent act with a minor after allegedly kissing seven-year-old girl’s private parts at his house.

Alphonse Musoni is accused of unlawfully and intentionally committing the act on November 9, 2019 in Kayole estate, Nairobi.

Musoni allegedly called the minor while returning from shop to see his young baby who was sleeping in the house.

He later requested the minor to sleep on his bed where he allegedly undressed her before he committed the act.

The minor did not tell her parents and only mentioned it to her friends a few days later. The friends then informed her parents.

Musoni had allegedly warned her against telling on him to anyone.

Her parents reported the matter to the police who arrested Musoni.

The suspect denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga on Friday, claiming he is not aware of why he was arrested.

His bond terms will be set by a children’s court after the minor testifies.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Muguna dispels rumours of his imminent exit from Gor Mahia