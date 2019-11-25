Man charged with indecent act after allegedly kissing 7-year-old girl’s genitals

A 27-year-old man is facing charges of committing an indecent act with a minor after allegedly kissing seven-year-old girl’s private parts at his house.

Alphonse Musoni is accused of unlawfully and intentionally committing the act on November 9, 2019 in Kayole estate, Nairobi.

Musoni allegedly called the minor while returning from shop to see his young baby who was sleeping in the house.

He later requested the minor to sleep on his bed where he allegedly undressed her before he committed the act.

The minor did not tell her parents and only mentioned it to her friends a few days later. The friends then informed her parents.

Musoni had allegedly warned her against telling on him to anyone.

Her parents reported the matter to the police who arrested Musoni.

The suspect denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga on Friday, claiming he is not aware of why he was arrested.

His bond terms will be set by a children’s court after the minor testifies.