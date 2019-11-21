Man charged with defiling, impregnating 17-year-old schoolgirl

A man was on Wednesday charged with defiling a 17-year-old schoolgirl discovered to be six months pregnant.

Ismael Mutembei Gatu was accused of defiling the schoolgirl on diverse dates between April 26 and 28 in Pangani area, Nairobi.

He is also facing a charge of indecent act with the high school student.

The schoolgirl was on October 19 taken to hospital for a pregnancy test by a matron who had noticed changes in her.

The test turned positive and she was found to be six months pregnant.

Her parents were called to collect her from the school.

The matter was reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Buruburu and Gitu was arrested after investigations.

The accused denied all the charges and was freed on a Sh 300, 000 bond.

A children’s court will set hearing dates for the case which will be mentioned on December 4.