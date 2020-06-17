Man charged with defiling daughter during ‘blessings’

A man has been charged before the Makadara law courts with defiling his 13-year-old daughter at his brother’s house after she went to ask for money to buy food.

The man was accused of defiling his daughter on June 12 at Kibigori area in Kamukunji sub-county, Nairobi.

He is accused of committing an indecent act with the minor on the same date in contravention of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The victim had been sent for money from her father by her mother who directed her to find her father at the uncle’s home.

She found him and he gave her Sh100. The man then allegedly told his daughter that he intended to bless her, then moved closer and kissed her.

The minor found that unusual and told him she had not been sent for blessings but he allegedly grabbed and kissed her.

The suspect is said to have proceeded to forcefully undress and defile her as she struggled to free herself.

She ran to her aunt after the incident where she met her mother and informed her.

The man was cornered at the house as he allegedly prepared to escape.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of similar amount. Hearing of the case starts on August 20.