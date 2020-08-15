Man charged with defiling daughter, 14, denied bail





A man charged with defiling his 14-year-old daughter was denied bail after the prosecution opposed the same citing safety of the minor.

John* is accused of defiling his daughter on diverse dates beginning early last year and August 11 this year in Raila slums within Langa’ta sub-county.

He is facing an alternative count of indecent act with the minor.

But John denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts and demanded further investigations claiming he is being framed for “doing something I can’t do to my daughter”.

State counsel Geoffrey Obiri opposed his bail application because the suspect lives with the complainant in a single room.

Obiri said there is a high possibility of interference with the case and intimidation of the complainant by the suspect who is her father.

Mwaniki denied John bail terms on grounds of the circumstances and welfare of the complainant. The case will be mentioned on August 27 for direction.

The victim’s elder sister is said to have fled home following incessant defilement by the father.