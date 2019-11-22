Man charged with assaulting three younger brothers in land dispute

A 36-year-old man was on Thursday charged with assaulting and injuring his three brothers during a fight over a parcel of land in Utawala, Emkakasi Sub County, Nairobi.

Dominic “Major” Onderi Omambia is accused of assaulting his younger siblings Dennis Ontweka, Job Mbaka and Thomas Okari and occasioning them actual bodily harm on November 10.

The suspect is reported to have had sold the jointly owned piece of land to a private developer after which one of his younger brothers disposed the same land to another developer.

Omambia hired men to escort his client to remove the perimeter wall put up by his brother’s client and a dispute ensued. The suspect instructed his hired men to guard the land and his brothers were stoned after visiting.

They went looking for him at his house but did not find him. He later arrived driving in the company of other men who are alleged to have jointly assaulted his brothers.

All the four brothers reported assault at Kayole police station.

Omambia denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20, 000. The case will be hard from March 24 next year.