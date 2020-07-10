Man charged with assault after fighting sex worker over ‘exorbitant’ charges

A man who fought with a sex worker after a disagreement over payment in the middle of the hidden act has been charged with assault and causing actual bodily harms.

Leonard Yamuremye was accused of assaulting the victim on June 29 at his friend’s house in Umoja Estate, Nairobi.

The woman had accompanied her friend as she visited her boyfriend who had hosted Yamuremye.

And Yamuremye asked for sexual favours which she agreed but at a fee.

The two then settled on an amount that the suspect was to pay for a specified duration and he paid.

But he was not satisfied at the lapse of the duration he had paid for and continued which caused a fight between them.

The disagreement ensued after the suspect attempted to exceed the time he had paid for, demanding that she reviews her terms, which he said were exorbitant.

She later lodged a complaint at Buruburu police station.

Police had recommended rape charges against him but the office of the director of public prosecutions declined and registered assault charges.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Merissa Opondo of Makadara law courts and was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000. The hearing of the case starts on September 13.