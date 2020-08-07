Man charged with armed robbery claims his twin-brother fixed him





A man denied robbery with violence charges and claimed he was roped into the matter by his twin-brother who has gone into hiding.

Jared Angachi Omusinde was charged with violently robbing Robert Mwangi of his mobile phone worth Sh10,949, Sh200 in cash and Sh10,850 from his M-Pesa in Kabete market on August 4 while armed with a panga.

He was also accused of robbing Dennish Ochieng of a mobile phone worthSh3,500 and Sh4,500 in cash. Omusinde is also charged with robbing Evelyn Mokeira of a Sh12,000 mobile phone at the same place and date.

Omusinde also denied a charge of handling stolen property where he was accused of dishonestly retaining a mobile phone he knew or had reasons to believe was stolen property but he said he had bough it.

Mwangi was attacked by two men armed with a panga who wrestled him to the ground, took his phone and the Sh200 note he had at around 5:30am as he headed to work. While lying down, Mwangi was also forced to give his M-Pesa PIN number.

They forced him to transfer Sh10,500 to a phone number he was given. They went and withdrew the remaining amount as Mwangi sought treatment for injuries sustained during the robbery.

Omusinde told chief magistrate Joyce Gandani of Kibera law courts that the money that led to his arrest was sent to him by his twin brother who moved houses immediately.

He was freed on a Sh500,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on August 20 for pretrial.