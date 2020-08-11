Man charged in court for running car wash business under electricity cables





A man has been charged with encroachment into public land for operating a car wash business under high voltage electricity transmission lines in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Samuel Ocharo Mogaka has been accused of unlawfully and willingly encroaching on and erecting a car wash area, a garage and a food outlet tent in an area set aside for an energy infrastructure project.

The land is allocated for – high transmission 11KV commercial electricity line which is under the Kenya Power Company.

The Kibera Law Courts was told how Kenya Power Company security officials and technicians on patrol discovered the cables dangerously hanging over the tents. Mogaka could not prove having obtained consent to put up the structures and was arrested.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki and pleaded for leniency claiming his wife is sickly and he is his family’s sole breadwinner.

He also claimed his children slept hungry after he was arrested.

The accused was freed on Sh10,000 cash bail with mentioning date of the case set for August 25, 2020.