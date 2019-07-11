Man chains himself near Sonko’s office seeking audience with Uhuru

A man on Thursday morning chained himself on the guard rails around City Hall building demanding that he be assisted to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The man carried a placard with the message to the governor and other politicians.

“Help me to see Mr President, Governor Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja MP Korir, Uhuru Tena,” read a message in one of the placards.

The bold move caught the attention of GovernorMike Sonko who posted about it on Facebook.

In the post, Governor Sonko said that the man had threatened to strangle himself if he did not get a chance to see President Kenyatta.

STRANGLE HIMSELF

“Whoever is near City hall should come and see this man who says he will strangle himself if he is not allowed to see President Uhuru, one word for him,” he posted.

In one of the photos, the man is inside a swanky office that looks like Sonko’s.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on the post made by Governor Sonko:

“Sonko help him see the president ..it’s his right,” said Fidel Kyalo.

Dan Murungi said “Help him to see the president he may have something of great importance.”

“Listen to him and help him out,after all God has blessed you,” said Jeff Saina.