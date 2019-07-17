Shock as man beheads his father, parades head in a bucket before arrest

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County, for allegedly killing his father.

Dennis Mwangi is said to have beheaded his 59-year old father Peter Ndegwa over a domestic dispute.

The suspect then carried the severed head in a bucket and paraded it outside the estate in Nanyuki town.

Neigbours say the deceased had been ailing for some time before his brutal death.

Laikipia East OCPD Kizito Mtoro has confirmed the incident.

He said the motive of the killing is still not clear but investigations are underway.

The body of the deceased is currently at Nanyuki County Referral Hospital.