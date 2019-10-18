Man beheaded in broad daylight in Kampala

A man has been beheaded in Kampala, Uganda in the latest life-ending crimes that are escalating in the neighbouring country.

Fred Mugisha, a resident of Busega, Kibumbiro zone in Rubaga Division was attacked by a man wielding two machetes during lunch hours on Friday, according to local leaders and residents.

“They seemed to be acquaintances because when the assailant arrived, they had a chat in the house. However, a scuffle ensued inside the house moments later,” the deceased’s landlady, Ms Nakato Ssasi said.

He said the house had been locked from inside.

“After breaking the door open the assailant charged at us with the machetes that were already stained with blood. He took off but residents pursued him. He entered one of the shops in the area and tried to kill the owner. At this moment, no one was daring to confront him,” she added.

That’s when residents alerted police.

“Police shot him in the legs to disarm him before angry residents removed him from the shop and beat him terribly. He was taken to hospital unconscious,” said the shop owner, Ms Annet Namutebi.

Mugisha’s body had had four deep cuts on the neck and head. It was taken to the city mortuary.

Police are yet to establish the assailant’s motive.

Deputy police spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident saying the suspect was taken to Mulago hospital as investigations continue.

“Our officers are holding a suspect in relation to the killing of a man in Busega. The deceased is identified as Fred Mugisha,” he said.