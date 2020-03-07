Man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of bhang

A man has pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of five rolls of bhang and pleaded for leniency.

Paul Njane Wanjiru admitted that on March 4, 2020, he was found in possession of the drug at Githurai 44, Kasarani sub county in Nairobi.

Police officers on patrol met Njane who attempted to run away. He was however intercepted by the police who upon searching him found him in possession of bhang.

He was arrested and taken to Kasarani Police Station.

When he was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts on March 5, 2020, the accused pleaded guilty but the bhang had not been availed in court.

On Friday, the charges were read out to him again and he pleaded guilty before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.

The accused pleaded for leniency claiming he is a jobless father of a young child.

He will be sentenced on March 20, 2020 after the probation department tables his social inquiry report.