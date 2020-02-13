Man arrested with python pleads guilty, police seek to ascertain his identity

A man who was arrested on Tuesday night at the Likoni Ferry Channel in possession of a python concealed in a black suitcase may have falsified his identity when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

The man had initially identified himself as Karissa Iha when he pleaded guilty in court, but the police later sought to be given one more day to ascertain the man’s identity.

The police say the man did not have any identification but it is suspected that his real name is Benedict Karissa Fondo.

Mombasa Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet granted the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the police a day to detain the suspect and establish his real identity.

But the police could be required to amend the charge sheet when he appears in court again on Thursday (today).

The 2.3 metres python weighing 10 kilograms is now under the custody of the Kenya Wildlife Service in Mombasa county.