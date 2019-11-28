Man arrested with loaded firearm hidden in his house

A man who was in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition was arrested on Wednesday by the police in Kisian, Kisumu County.

The suspect, Fredrick Odhiambo Nudu, was arrested after detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were tipped off by members of the public that he was in possession of the said illegal weapons.

The detectives then located the suspect at his house where they recovered a Jericho pistol which was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

The loaded firearm was recovered hidden the ceiling.