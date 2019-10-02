Man arrested over theft of Sh400k from Equity Bank accounts

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Wednesday arrested a 26-year0old man suspected of fraud.

Peter Cheruiyot who was arrested at his home in Mulot-Bomet County. He is suspected to have swapped more than Sh400,000 from various Equity bank accounts.

According to DCI, Cheruiyot swapped the accounts last week.

Detectives managed to confiscate several phones and ID cards during the raid.

Police stations which may have received such fraud cases last week were also signaled to liaise with DCI Bomet for correspondence.

Cheruiyot is currently in police custody for interrogations.

In November last year, detectives arrested three Ugandans Gabantu Patrick Emmanuel, Zahra Ahmed and Abdullazac Rajab who had been allegedly defrauding Saccos in the country.

The three were accused of defrauding network provider Safaricom saccos, Bamburi saccos and Kenya Power’s Stima sacco.

According to the police the three managed illegally obtain a total of Sh54 million from the said saccos.