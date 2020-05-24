Man arrested in Nairobi while ferrying hundreds of counterfeit liquor bottle tops

Detectives from the Special Crime Prevention Unit in Nairobi on Saturday arrested a man who was transporting hundreds of counterfeit of different liquor bottle tops.

In a statement the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), said that detectives based at based at Parklands arrested one Samuel Mwangi Kariuki, 35, along Park Road while ferrying suspected counterfeit goods.

“Upon searching his vehicle, a Toyota Fielder (registration number KBS 275C), the detectives recovered 2000 pieces of Kibao Spirit bottle tops and 1000 pieces of Patiala Spirit bottle tops,” DCI said.

Police said the suspect was then escorted to his store situated at Civil Servant Estate within Ngara where police recovered more 550 pieces of Napoleon Gold spirit bottle tops, 800 pieces of Konyagi spirit bottle tops, 800 pieces of Kenya Cane spirit bottle tops and two rolls of Fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stickers.

Four rolls of tape with London distillers Mark and a roll of Mau Mist natural spring water label were also recovered in the same store.

Police said the suspect will be charged with manufacturing and distributing alcoholic drink without a valid liquor licence within the jurisdiction of the county of Nairobi without liquor licence contrary to section 36(1)a and punishable under section 36(3) of the county of Nairobi City Alcoholic Drink control and Licensing Act, 2014.