Man arrested in Kileleshwa with Sh200m fake currency notes

A 27-year- old man was arrested on Thursday with Sh200 million fake currency note.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Bobby Kariuki Kimani, was found with fake U.S. dollars, Euros and Pounds in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The detectives were working on a tip off from members of the public when they arrested the man.

Kariuki is expected to be arraigned in court today (Friday) and according to the DCI, he will be charged with forgery.

OVER 200 Million shillings in FAKE US Dollars, Euros & Pounds was confiscated yesterday in Kileleshwa by officers acting on a tip-off & ONE suspect; 27-year-old Bobby Kariuki KIMANI arrested- He’ll be arraigned today & charged with Forgery contrary to Section 367(a)of Penal Code. pic.twitter.com/ukqjtxlJgn — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 6, 2019

On Wednesday three suspects, including a Nigerian and a Congolese, were arrested in Yatta area, Machakos County, with fake Sh1,000 new notes.

Police said they also recovered chemicals used to make the fake notes from the suspects.

This was after a complaint had been lodged with the police in the area. The officers were informed the suspects were circulating the money in Kakumini village.

Being in possession of fake currency is in contravention of Section 367 (a) of the Penal Code, which attracts a jail term of seven years.

Cases of fake money have been on the raise at a time when Central Bank of Kenya is conducting demonetisation.

The deadline for the exercise is September 30 and the bank regulator says there will be no extension.