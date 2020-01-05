Man arrested in Buru Buru with 243 stolen TV sets

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday morning arrested a suspect who was found in possession of stolen goods.

Mr John Maina, 56, was arrested at a residential house in Buru Buru phase 4 in possession of a 243 Synix TV sets which are believed to have been stolen on December 1, 2019.

“The DCI detectives pursuing a criminal cartel that on 1st Dec 2019 stole over Sh15 million worth of flat screen TVs early today recovered another 243 Syinix TVs in a strenuous operation at a residential house in Buru Buru Phase IV, Ukunda Court,” the DCI said in a statement.

The recovery, according to the DCI, brings to 373 the total number of TVs that have been recovered by detectives.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, January 6, 2020, to answer to charges of robbery with violence.

Last week detectives revealed that the electronic goods were stolen from a Godown in Athi River, Machakos County.

On December 31, 2019- detectives nabbed two suspects at a residential house in Mbiuni area, Machakos County where the goods, among them 130 TV sets worth Sh 15 million, were recovered.

The suspects then later led detectives to Kitengela where the lorry used to ferry the goods that were stolen had been hidden.