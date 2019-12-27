Man arrested for giving two-year-old boy beer

A 30-year-old man was on Thursday arrested by Police officers in Nguka location Kirinyaga county for allegedly forcing a two-year-old boy to drink alcohol on Christmas Day.

According to a local daily, it was after the news spread throughout the village that the area chief Mr David Muriithi ordered for the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Worried family members immediately rushed the child to hospital fearing for his health while demanding for the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Marcus Kinyua, is currently being held at the Nguka Police Post awaiting arraignment in court.

The area chief has blamed the Kirinyaga County Government for the incident saying the licensing of bars in the village has contributed to what happened.

“There are bars everywhere in the village. Even the boy’s father has a bar and the man took the advantage of that and forced the baby to drink the beer. The boy was completely drunk,” said the chief.

He urged parents to take care of their children this festive season to avoid a repeat of such incidences.