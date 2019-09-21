Man arrested for allegedly defiling daughter

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter at Nyawita village in Gongo Location of Rangwe Sub County Homa bay County.

The man was arrested by police officers from Rangwe police station over accusation of engaging in sexual activities with his daughter who is a class seven pupil at a local primary school.

Confirming the incident Friday, the area chief Daniel Omondi said that the suspect was arrested after they got a tip off from his neighbours who revealed that he has been committing the heinous act with the minor.

Omondi added that the minor reported the matter to one of their neighbours after her mother declined to take any action on the matter despite being informed.

The administrator said that when they interrogated the minor, she revealed that the father has been defiling her for more than three times in the bush, near their home while her mother was away and warned her not to reveal the issue to anybody.

Omondi added that the minor’s mother has also been arrested for trying to conceal the immoral behavior of her husband.

He said that despite the minor reporting the matter to her mother, she refused to report the same to the relevant authorities for action.

The two were taken to Rangwe police station where they are being detained before being arraigned in court Monday next week.

The minor was taken to Nyawita dispensary for medical examination.