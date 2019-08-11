Man arrested after raping and stabbing woman several times

A man who allegedly raped and severely injured a 25-year-old woman in Bomet County has been arrested.

The suspect, Mr Bernard Ng’etich, was arrested on Saturday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to the DCI detectives, the suspect committed to the heinous act on August 7th 2019 and went on the run.

A man hunt was launched and the suspect was eventually arrested following help from members of the public.

Mr. Bernard NG'ETICH, who on 7th August, 2019 Raped & Seriously Assaulted a 25-Year-Old lady at Chebunyo in Bomet was last evening arrested following a man-hunt on him by both DCI Detectives and Members of the Public. He's in lawful custody awaiting arraignment on Monday.

The detectives further revealed that after committing the act, the suspect stabbed the victim several times on her private parts using a Somali sword before he fled.

The woman was left for dead but luckily she was found by members of the public and rushed to hospital where she is currently in a stable condition.

The police said the suspect will be arraigned in court on Tuesday