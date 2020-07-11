Man arraigned for robbing businessman after pranking him with street fight

A man has been charged with violently robbing a businessman he and his accomplice pranked him with a fight.

Ramadhan Hussein alais Rahma was accused of robbing Joseph Mare Tona of Sh30,000 on June 1 jointly with his accomplice at large, while armed with stones.

Rahma and his accomplice, both known to Tona, pretended to be assaulting his friend before he intervened to help the friend when he was attacked and robbed in Kiamaiko in Huruma, Nairobi.

Tona sought treatment at a local clinic before reporting the incident at Huruma police station where he recorded a statement.

He later saw Rahma being arrested for a different offence at Pangani and informed the cops and the robbery charges were pressed on him.

Rahma denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Merissa Opondo of Makadara law courts.

He was freed on a Sh300,000 bond. The case will be heard from September 22.