Man arraigned for impregnating 17-year-old girl





A 23-year-old man suspected of impregnating a 17-year-old girl he married for a week has been arraigned in court for defilement.

John* was accused of defiling the victim on diverse dates between May 17-23 this year in Mihango Estate in Njiru sub-county, Nairobi.

He is also charged with committing an indecent act with the minor in contravention of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006 during the same period.

The victim is two months pregnant after conceiving during the one-week marital bliss that ended after she returned home.

Her father had taken her to hospital for examination after she returned home but did not report to police.

The father instead laid a trap and caught the two lovebirds together on Saturday last week, rounded them up and frogmarched them to Mihang’o police post.

John* denied the charges before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh300,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on August 18 for pre-trial.