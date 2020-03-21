Man and wife held over ritualistic murder of their son, 4

Police in Bungoma are holding a couple for questioning after it emerged that the duo allegedly conspired to murder then secretly dumped the body of their four-year-old son at a nearby road.

Residents of Misikhu location, Webuye West constituency in Bungoma County were shocked after they encountered the lifeless body of the baby abandoned on a feeder road.

Preliminary investigations into the incident indicated that the couple had domestic squabbles and may have sacrificed the child in a ritual.

A neighbour who sought anonymity said the couple had frequent quarrels where the husband always accused the woman of infidelity.

The two suspects were apprehended at Makhese village after the mother confessed to killing their son. Police had to fire into the air to save them from an angry mob.

Webuye West sub-county commander Christopher Limo confirmed the arrests adding that the body of the deceased had been moved to the Webuye referral hospital mortuary while the parents were currently being held at Webuye police station for further questioning.

The area police boss further warned parents against infringing on the rights of children saying that his office would prosecute those found to be breaching these rights.

“Children have rights too and anyone who violates the children’s rights will be severely punished,” he charged.