Man admits stealing staircase after vandalising bed at KIMC

A man on Friday pleaded guilty to stealing Sh5,000 steal-staircase after vandalizing a bed at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

Moses Osero was charged with robbing the premier media training institution in South B on December 22 after scaling up a perimeter wall before landing in the compound.

Security officers saw him climbing up the wall and waited to see what he was up to, before they later apprehended him.

Osero admitted the charges before Makadara law courts’ senior resident magistrate Jackline Kibosia.

Kibosia remanded him at Industrial Area Police station until Monday when the prosecution will avail evidence and exhibits for the case.