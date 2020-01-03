Man admits clobbering wife after she refused his lunch offer

A 42-year-old man on who clobbered his wife for denying him opportunity to go partying with his children on Christmas Day on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges of assault and causing bodily harms.

Titus Kibisu, a fast food vendor in Githurai was charged before Makadara law courts with beating up and inflicting bodily injuries on his wife Clement Kamunyo on December 25 last year in Kasarani.

Kibisu had gone to a supermarket in Githurai with his wife for shopping after which his wife insisted to go home and cook for children although Kibisu wanted to take them out.

A disagreement ensued between the two and Kibisu punched her on the left eye sending her sprawling into a pool of water.

Kamunyo was rescued by members of the public who restrained Kibisu from further assaulting her.

Kibisu admitted the charges before Jackline Kibosia. His case will be mentioned on January 16 when his social inquiry report is expected to be tables before he is sentenced.