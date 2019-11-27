Man accused of hacking ex-wife after she sought reunion, child support

A 43-year-old man, who allegedly hacked his ex-wife several times when she went to plead for a second chance or child support after seven months of divorce, is facing charges of inflicting grievous harms to her.

Geoffrey Kimeu Gathongo is accused of hacking Lucy Murugi on November 19 at his house in Njiru, Nairobi.

The complaint had visited her ex-husband in the company of her two young sons to seek help in raising them.

TURNED DOWN HER REQUESTS

Murugi wanted him to accept her back or help her raise the children but Gathongo turned down her requests.

Gathongo instead hacked her on the hands, back and thighs using a panga.

The suspect allegedly chased after his former wife as she ran for safety. Murugi is said to have sustained deep cuts on the hands as she blocked Gathongo who allegedly aimed for her head.

She was rescued by members of public who restrained the suspect.

Gathongo denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

He was freed on a bond of Sh200, 000 with a surety of similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh100, 000.

Hearing of the case kicks off on March 26 next year.