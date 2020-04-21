Man accused of conning Pakistani Sh14m in fake gold deal

A middle-aged man was on Monday charged with defrauding a Pakistan national of Sh14 million in a fake gold deal.

Dute Moses Mwanje was accused of obtaining $114,000 from Asif Mohamed falsely pretending to be in a position to sell him genuine gold. He is accused of committing the offence jointly with others at large.

Mwanje is accused of defrauding Mohammed on diverse dates between February 16 and March 3 this year in Nairobi.

The case had been reported at Kileleshwa and Makongeni police stations before it was taken up by officers from the Makadara Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices.

Mwanje is also facing charges of possession of fake currency. He was accused of having papers intended to pass for currency notes after he was allegedly found with fake $200,000 at Kobil petrol station near Belle Vue on Mombasa Road.

He was planning to dupe Mohammed that he was refunding Mohammed of his cash when detectives laid an ambush and arrested him.

Mwanje denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

He was freed on a Sh 2 million bond. The case will be heard from July 28.