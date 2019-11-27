Man, 44, charged with insulting his mother for denying him food

A 44-year-old man has been charged with creating disturbance after he insulted his mother for denying him food and inheritance.

James Kiiru is accused of causing breach of peace after shattering window panes of his mother’s house and threatening to beat her up for failure to serve him food, and some rental houses to lease out.

He allegedly hurled insults at his mother Jacinta Wanjiru Kinuthia on November 23 at her home in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Kiiru returned home at around 10pm and knocked on his mother’s door but she did not open immediately.

The suspect is said to have shattered the window panes after his mother “took too long” to open for him. He threatened to break in and kill everyone.

Kiiru denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be heard from March 25.