Man, 35, dies mysteriously during sex in Dandora





Police in Nairobi are investigating circumstances under which a 35-year-old man died while having sex with his girlfriend in Dandora on Wednesday night.

Joyce Wairimu Wangare told police that her boyfriend who works at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) theater department allegedly died during the act.

When police visited the house located in Dandora phase two, they found an assortment of drugs and a medical report summary.

His body was taken to city mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The latest incident comes just days after a 59-year-old man from Migori died after allegedly taking sexual enhancement drugs.

The man had reportedly booked a hotel room as he waited for her to finish her meal but passed on after his date changed her mind on having sexual intercourse with him at the eleventh hour.

As per a police statement, the lady suddenly developed her monthly period and joined him in the room but only to inform him she was in her menses and could not ‘help him out’.