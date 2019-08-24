Man, 25, jailed for life for defiling five-year-old girl

A court in Ndhiwa has sentenced a 25-year-old farmer to life in prison for defiling a five-year-old girl in Homa Bay County.

The convict Pual Juma Rwaka appeared before Ndhiwa presiding magistrate Vincent Kiplagat.

Rwaka was accused of having carnal knowledge of the minor contrary to the Sexual Offences Act on February 20, 2019 at Minyere Village, South Kanyikela Location in Ndhiwa Sub County.

The minor is a pupil at an Early Years Education center in Ndhiwa Sub County. She is said to have been defiled at her mother’s house at 7pm.

Initially, Rwaka denied the offence leading the case to full hearing.

The minor’s elder sister who testified in the court said she found the man washing his genitals using water in a container after committing the offence in their house.

A LOT OF PAIN

Meanwhile, the minor, who was also in the house, was bleeding from the genitals. Her sister told the court that the minor was also crying with a lot of pain.

Further, medical reports also showed that Mr Rwaka indeed defiled the minor.

The convict is said to have been a close friend of the victim’s family. He would visit them from time to time and took advantage of this to defile the girl.

In the judgment, Mr Kiplagat said the evidence presented before court proved beyond reasonable doubt that Rwaka defiled the minor.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the suspect defiled the girl. It is a clear indication that the accused committed the offence,” Mr Kiplagat said during his ruling.

Rwaka pleaded for leniency arguing that he is the breadwinner of his family including his mother. He told the court that he was the only son in his family and has been left with the responsibility of taking care of his other siblings.

The convict further requested the court to give him a lesser sentence which he could serve and return home before he dies. The court granted him 14 days to appeal before being taken to Homa Bay Prison.