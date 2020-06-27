Man, 24, in court for spending night with 17-year-old girl

A 24-year-old man who spent a night with a 17-year-old girl he chips fungad and gave her Sh130 for fare has been charged with defilement.

Julius Twambaze was accused of defiling the victim on June 24 at his house in Kayole where he spent the night with her after he lured her on her way home from her sister’s.

The suspect is also facing alternative charges of committing indecent acts with the minor on the same night, in contravention o0f the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

He had met the minor along the way at around 6pm and invited her to his house, and she obliged.

They had known each other and the suspect seduced her as she walked home and lured her into his house.

They spent time together watching TV then he went for soda and bread. They were unwinding watching movies and listening to music as he waited for the curfew to start.

He then gave Sh130 for fare after the night.

The suspect denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was freed on a Sh300,000 bond. Hearing of the case starts on September 7.