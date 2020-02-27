Mama Lucy Hospital victim was shot from the back -postmortem

A bodaboda rider who was shot and killed by a police officer at the Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi died from a single bullet, postmortem results have revealed.

The postmortem was conducted by Government pathologist Dr Sylvester Maingi at the City Mortuary on Thursday morning.

According to a close source, the 24-year-old Daniel Mburu Wangari was shot from the back.

This outcome contradicts witnesses accounts of events as some said Mburu was shot on the chest.

Police sources who had seen the CCTV footage of the incident had claimed that Mburu was fatally shot following a scuffle with the officer after an argument over an unofficial Sh50 parking fee with security guards at the hospital.

Korogocho slums

Mburu had volunteered to rush a two-and-a-half-year-old boy retrieved from a river in Korogocho slums to the hospital.

A scuffle ensued and Mburu was overpowered by the guards who then called reinforcement of AP officers.

AP officers arrived as the guards were taking him into their sentry post at the gate. One of the officers allegedly cocked his gun and shot him.

The officer, who fired the fatal shot, was immediately disarmed by colleagues and taken to Kayole Police Station where he recorded a statement before he was released.

He was later rearrested after a preliminary ballistic report showed that the killer bullet was from his firearm.

Constable Zaddock Oyieka will appear at Makadara court on Friday after spending six days in custody.

This followed the prosecution request to detain him for more days to allow for investigations, a request that Magistrate Eston Nyaga granted.