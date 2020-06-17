Mall manager charged with stealing from tenant

A business mall manager who allegedly stole a client’s wares and sold them at throwaway prices in Kawangware and Matassia markets was charged in court.

The manager was charged with breaking into a store at the mall and stealing curtains and blankets worth Sh655,000.

Andrew Mwangi Karuga was charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony alongside two guards at the building. His accomplices include James Masila Munyao and Francis Muli Kitingo.

They are accused of committing the offence on diverse dates between May 6 and 8 at Chui Arcade building in Kamukunji Nairobi. Munyao and Kitingo were accused of failing to stop the theft.

They allegedly broke into Ann Wangare Njue store and stole 20 sacks of assorted curtains and a separate sack containing blankets or valued at Sh655,000.

Items missing

Ms. Njue reported to Kamukunji police station that her store was broken into and the items missing.

She informed the cops that Karuga had earlier installed CCTV cameras at the building where she and other tenants store their items to secure the area but when he was confronted after the theft, he claimed the CCTV cameras were not working.

The trader also informed police that Karuga’s lorry had been spotted in Kawangware being used by men selling curtains and blankets at throwaway prices by a hawker who is the complainant’s customer.

Another hawker had also spotted Karuga’s lorry in Matassia in Kajiando County selling the same items way below the market rates.

After he was summoned by police, Karuga admitted that he visited Matassia and Kawangware using his lorry which had been seen by the hawkers.

At Makadara law courts, the suspects denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

They were freed on a Sh200,000 bond each.

Hearing of the case starts on August 8.