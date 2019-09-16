Malindi pastor who was arrested with firearm to face criminal charges in court

A Malindi-based pastor and two others will be arraigned in court on Monday after they were arrested on Saturday in connection with alleged criminal activities in Watamu.

Malindi sub-county Police Commander Phillip Wambugu told journalists that the three were arrested at Timboni area.

During the arrest, a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“We started investigating the three after tip off from members of the public. The investigations led us to arrest them. We assure the informers that we shall protect their confidentiality,” Wambugu said.

“We recovered four smart phones and eight sim cards from the suspects when our officers stormed their house. Five identity cards belonging to suspected victims of crimes were also recovered,” he added.

The Malindi police boss further said the owners of the ID cards recovered will be contacted through the office of the registrar of persons.