Makena, lover Ntalami light internet with cosy photos from Diani, love messages





Former Tahidi High actress and BBC producer Makena Njeri and her girlfriend Michelle Ntalami have been having the time of their lives at the coast.

In her recent post on Instagram, Makena pampered Ntalami with a passionate love message and thanked her for the joy and love she brought to her life.

“The joy and love you bring to my life will forever be held so close to my heart! Its beautiful moments like this that I will hold on to forever ♾. I love you deeply and thank you for making this human so bright and bold. 🖤 Forever my Queen 🏽 #MustardMood @michelle.ntalami,” Makena posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makena (@makenanjeri)

Ntalami posted the same pictures in which they are cosy on the beach in Diani, Kwale County on her own page with the caption, “Here is a photo of two beautiful, happy humans. If you see anything else aside from this, then maybe you should really try to be a beautiful, happy human too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Ntalami (@michelle.ntalami)

The two lovebirds have been in the spotlight for a year now after they were involved in an altercation with another woman and the beef exploded into the public domain.

The woman, who claimed to be a member of the LGBTQ community, claimed that she had been deeply in love with Makena, but Ntalami stormed their relationship, causing their breakup.