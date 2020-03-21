Maj-Gen Mohamed Badi vows to clean Nairobi in 100 days – PHOTOS

Nairobi Metropolitan Services has started collecting garbage in Nairobi with the newly appointed Director General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Maj-Gen Mohamed Badi wowing to clean the city within 100 days.

On Friday, the newly created NMS started its work by sending in a fleet of NYS machinery for a major cleanup of Shauri Moyo and Majengo in Kamukunji where huge piles of garbage posed a serious health risk to residents.

“Nairobi will be clean within 100 days, already 200 tonnes of garbage collected since I took office,” said Maj-Gen Badi.

NMS took over the governance and administrative duties of Nairobi, which shadow governor Mike Sonko surrendered to the State after failing to run the city, something that left the provision of critical services disrupted.

Badi’s team will now oversee the running of the four delegated functions which are health, transport, planning and development, and public works and utilities. Together have a budget of over Sh20 billion.

On Friday, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, who was the co-chair of Nairobi Regeneration Committee, formally handed it to NMS.

During the formal handover at State House this week, the President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the new team 100 days to dismantle cartels at City Hall and also rein in on wanton corruption at the county government, which he revealed was the biggest problem faced by the capital city.

Weeks after the team took over, the garbage in the city has remained largely uncollected.