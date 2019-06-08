Maiden Indian film festival set to rock Kenya

Actor Charles Bukeko (center) explains a point to Indian Film Festival Worldwide (IFFW) Captain Rahul Bali (right) during the launch of Indian Film Festival on June 7, 2019 at India House to be held in early August. With them is Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Rahul Chhabra. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Indian cinema is all set to thrill audiences in Kenya with the first ever Indian Film Festival slated to take place August 10-15 this year in Nairobi.

The Indian Film Festival Kenya jointly organized by the High Commission of India and Indian Film Festival Worldwide (IFFW) shall see 10 of renowned Indian film makers, actors and visit the country for the five days affair.

Spearheaded by IFFW Curator, Captian Rahul Bali, the festival will feature a mix of programmes designed to build and support the growing interest of the Indian Film and entertainment industry in Kenya.

IFF Kenya will also include creative and business programmess that will help to boost the bilateral relationships between India and Kenya.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Captain Rahul noted that Kenyan film industry has a long way to go before it can get to the levels of Bollywood which leads in earnings worldwide followed by Hollywood.

As such the Indian Film festival will create an educative forum where Kenyan film stakeholders can learn a thing or two on how to improve the local Industry.

“The Indian film Industry produces a film each day; my understanding is that Kenyan film industry isn’t there yet. This festival will offer a good opportunity for Kenyan film stakeholders to meet and mingle with their Indian counterpart to learn on how to improve the local sector as well as networking” Captain Rahul spoke to Nairobi News.

He also noted that IFF Kenya intendeds to boost tourism cooperation between India and Kenya as it would serve as a platform to create a euphoria between the two countries.

“I believe with the festival will also help to promote Kenya as a favored destination for the new generation of Indian film makers who continuously seek different locations to bring freshness in their creative ventures and films. Kenya has a beautiful natural scenery”