Mai Mahiu-Narok road temporarily closed due to washout

Motorists using the Mai Mahiu-Narok road have been advised to seek alternative routes after heavy rain destroyed Siyiapei Bridge, 17km from Narok town.

In a statement, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA)noted that they were closing the road for urgent restoration works as from Thursday night.

“The affected bridge is next to the Masai Technical Training Institute. Accordingly, KeNHA intends to close the road for urgent restoration works as from tonight (Thursday),” the authority said in a statement.

“Motorists planning to use Narok-Mai Mahiu route are therefore advised to seek alternative routes as we undertake this restoration works for the next couple of days. Our team will work expeditiously to restore traffic on this important section,” the statement further said.

During the long rains last year, the road sunk at Suswa area at night, causing massive traffic snarl-up with motorists being forced to seek alternative routes.