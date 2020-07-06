Magoha: College teachers to be tested for Covid-19 before schools reopen

Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has said that all teachers in the country must be tested for Covid-19, at least two weeks prior to the reopening of colleges in the event of an early reopening.

While speaking at a consultative meeting with all principals and their representatives at the Kenya School of Government in Embu, Prof Magoha warned that those who fail to test will not be allowed back to work.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

“The government pledges and assures to continue funding public colleges including the period the students are out of school due to Covid-19,” he said.

The CS said the biggest challenge in re-opening of schools as earlier planned is the maintenance of the social distancing protocol in learning institutions which he said will now be mandatory.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha, PS Dr. Belio Kipsang advising TTC Principals on measures to take and management of Institutions to control #COVID19 pandemic upon reopening in September, speaking at Kenya School of Government Embu County. pic.twitter.com/5T2DjgvD3y — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) July 5, 2020

He assured the principals that the examinations will be smooth, adding that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), will be allowed to hold several meetings to ensure a smooth process.

NEW CALENDAR

In March, the government closed all schools in a bid to avert the unrestrained spread of Covid-19.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he expects progressive normalcy to resume in the education sector by September 1, 2020.

The president has also directed the Education Ministry to consult with health experts so as to come up with a new calendar by mid-August.

The Head of State is on Monday expected to provide the way forward on the reopening of schools and colleges.

Kenya had as Sunday reported 7,886 cases of Covid-19 infections.