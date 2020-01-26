Join our WhatsApp Channel
Magix Enga escapes car crash, but not the infamous accident scene robbers

By Keshi Ndirangu January 26th, 2020 1 min read

Producer Magix Enga was on Friday night involved in a road accident along Thika Superhighway Road, an incident that left him with chest pains and a headache.

The producer also stated he was robbed of some of his valuables during the accident.

Enga however thanked an unnamed police officer who he said rushed to the scene and helped him.

“This happened jana usiku nikitoka job. Thanks to this cop from Jogoo House alifika on time. Although the guys who did this they managed to take whatever was in the car. Thank God I’m alive to see another day and make more hits. Pray for me. Chest pain and headache,” he tweeted.

From a photo he shared on Twitter, the matte black Mazda MX-5 he was driving appears badly damaged.

It seems another car rammed into his car from behind, which forced his car to hit the guardrails.

This left both front and backside of his car extensively damaged.

