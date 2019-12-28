Magistrate rejects woman’s bid to withdraw assault charges against husband

A 36year-old man who allegedly clobbered his wife after she visited without notice and found him with another woman got a reprieve after the wife withdrew charges of assault against him.

But Dick Ochieng Ragalo will wait until the director of public prosecutions agrees to drop the charges after Makadara senior resident magistrate Jackline Kibosia turned down Mercy Bochere’s application to withdraw charges against her husband.

Ragalo is accused of beating up and causing bodily harms on his wife Mercy Bochere at their home in Njiru, Nairobi on December 24. Ragalo allegedly assaulted his wife as their children watched and cried helplessly.

Bochere had arrived in Nairobi from rural home in Kisumu with her children without her husband’s knowledge and found him cohabiting with another woman.

A quarrel ensured after Ragalo asked his wife why she visited without seeking his consent or informing him and he allegedly assaulted her.