Magistrate, KDF soldier arrested while partying past curfew hours in Nairobi

A city magistrate and a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier will spend the long Easter weekend behind bars after they were arrested on Friday night partying past curfew hours in Nairobi.

The two were among over 30 people picked up during police raid at a pub in Nairobi’s Embakasi area while on a drinking spree despite the government order that all bars be shut to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

According to a police statement, officers raided the bar after members of the public informed them that the bar was in operation despite the dusk to dawn curfew.

“We managed to raid the said bar and found the suspects disobeying various directives issued by the government to tame the spread of Coronavirus in the country,” the police said.

The suspects will spend the Easter in police cells until Tuesday, April 14, when they will be arraigned in court.

Law Society of Kenya chairperson Nelson Havi condemned the incident, adding that court officials should resume duties and serve Kenyans.

CURFEW

In a tweet, Havi said judges and magistrates should go back to work just like in other parts of the world and serve Kenyans, adding that the incident is a clear indication that the decision to send them home has not helped matters.

“It has turned out that a magistrate is in a weekend carousel of 30 people; contravening directives on Covid-19. KMJA must apologise to Kenyans. Its members should go back to work; not from home but in Court,” Havi said.

To combat the spread of Covid-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a 10-hour nationwide daily curfew running from 7pm to 5am.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday insisted that people should stay home over the long Easter weekend since there are no parties and all bars are closed.

The government has also banned all social gatherings including parties as part of the measures to stem transmission of the virus.