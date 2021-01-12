Madonna visits Samburu, Baringo despite US Covid-19 travel warning





American Pop star Madonna visited Kenya over the weekend joining a growing list of US celebrities who have visited the country amid Covid-19 travel warnings by their country.

Madonna travelled to Samburu and Baringo counties where she spent time with members of the Samburu and Pokot communities.

Sharing the videos on her Instagram page, the popular musician, actress and songwriter wrote, “Visiting the Pokot Tribe in the Baringo Valley was a special moment for all of us. They invited us to dance with them and shared their daily prayer of thanks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna previously also toured Malawi, where she opened a dance academy through her charity organisation Raising Malawi.

The pop star has six children, four of whom are adopted from Malawi.

In 2016, the Material Girl singer was reduced to tears during a trip to Kenya as she listened to a man describe how his five-year-old daughter had recently been raped by a neighbor in Nairobi’s Kibra slum.

She met the man during her visit to Kibra, where she had gone to see how she could help improve the lives of the residents, according to her spokesman.

The visit comes a month after US RnB sensation Ashanti took a trip to Kenya, just days after America’s CDC issued a travel advisory on Kenya citing an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

Read: Singer Ashanti ignores US Covid-19 warning, enjoys vacation in Kenya